Dense fog in various parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) Dense fog was witnessed in various parts of Rajasthan Tuesday amid cold wave conditions, a Meteorological (MeT) official. Traffic movement was affected in Sriganganagar, Churu, Pilani, Sikar and Jaipur where visibility was as low as 50 to 90 meters and 90 to 100 meters in Bikaner, Alwar, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, the official said. He said cold wave conditions in Alwar, Pilani, Sikar, Churu and Sriganganagar affected normal life. Churu recorded a minimum of 1 degrees Celsius followed by 1.4 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 2 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, 2.8 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 3.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 4.3 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 6 in Jaisalmer, 6.2 in Swai Madhopur, as per the MeT officials.The maximum temperature was recorded between 17.5 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius at most places of the state. The MeT department has forecast cold wave conditions and warned of ground frost in Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Dausa, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Pali and Sriganganagar districts. PTI AG KJ