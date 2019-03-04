Dense fog in various parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Dense fog engulfed various parts of Rajasthan on Monday and the visibility reduced to 50 metres, an official at the MeT Department said. The visibility reduced to 50 metres in Churu, Pilani, Sikar and Jaisalmer due to dense fog. Due to a sudden change in weather, the minimum temperature in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dabok, Pali, Barmer and the state's only hill station Mount Abu dropped by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature at most of the places was recorded between 10 and 16.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature was recorded between 17.3 and 30 degrees Celsius. The weather is likely to remain dry for the next 24 hours, the official said. PTI AG SNESNE