Dentzz Dental Ranked 1st in the Times Health Survey, for 3 Consecutive Years

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India The centre ranked first in the dentistry category of the top lifestyle clinics in India for the third consecutive year The survey was aimed to shortlist the top lifestyle hospitals and clinics in India Dentzz Dental, a prominent forerunner in the domain of Aesthetic Dentistry has consistently worked towards providing an immaculate smile, proving its mettle in the oral dentistry segment. Completing a hat-trick, the brand, for the third consecutive year has bagged the numerouno position in the Dentistry Category in the Times Health Survey. A sample survey of 900 was piloted in select cities of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Lucknow. Comprising of two vital factors like Perceptual Rating Survey and Factual Survey, the Times Health Survey ranks and rates lifestyle hospitals and clinics in the therapeutic capacities like Diabetology, Orthopaedics, Bariatric, Trichology, Skin & Dermatology, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery, Dentistry & Ophthalmology. The health study included a perception questionnaire with a list of parameters to assess the hospitals/ clinics & rate them on a scale of 1 to 10 where 1 was poor and 10 was exceptional that the respondents rated. Respondent classifications were divided into specialists/ experts in the respective therapeutic areas and active users who have endured elective procedures in the lifestyle therapeutic zones. Always working in the direction for being the best in business, Dentzz Dental has outshined others and clearly is class apart in all the health analysis conducted in these three years. Speaking about this achievement, Dr. Shantanu Jaradi, Founder & CEO, Dentzz Dental says, We are extremely happy and proud to be ranked No 1 in dentistry category in the Times Health Survey, making it three times in a row. We appreciate the robust manner in which the survey was conducted. A consistent three-time victory in a row reinstates our ceaseless commitment to offering the finest healthcare possible. Our brand has carved a significant forte in the sector of aesthetic oral services and denotes a convergence of first-rate talent, state-of-art technology, and world-class infrastructure facilities. We further promise to continue offering exceptional dental services even in the coming years. Dentzz Dental has on board a panel of extremely expert and well-known professional dental surgeons who deliver a range of specialized oral services. All their centres host an affable and soothing environment that makes for a relaxing dental experience. The brand has been credited as the hub that surpasses in effectively treating patients maintaining a high level of care. Taking its commitment to serving efficiently and effectively a step forward, Dentzz Dental stays true to its capacity of surpassing in the province of oral healthcare. About Dentzz Dental Dentzz Dental based in the prime areas of Dubai, Mumbai and Delhi, delivers the finest in cosmetic, implant, conventional and preventive dentistry. Dentzz is an ideal place if you are seeking a specialized and globally trained dentist from India in Mumbai.