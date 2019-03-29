Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand in talks to star in Joel Coen's 'Macbeth'

Los Angeles, Mar 29 (PTI) Veteran actors Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington are in negotiation to star in filmmaker Joel Coen's "Macbeth".The two Oscar winners will star as the ambitious Scot and his scheming wife in a new adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic play, penned by Coen.The tale follows a lord (Washington) who is convinced by a trio of witches that he has destined to become the king of Scotland. With the help of his ambitious wife (McDormand), Macbeth tries to seize the crown by any means necessary.According to Deadline, Scott Rudin is producing, with A24 on board as a distributor."Macbeth" has been adapted more than a dozen times for the screen, starting from Orson Welles' 1948 classic to a 2015 film version starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard. McDormand has earlier played Lady Macbeth on stage in 2016 at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre. PTI SHDSHD