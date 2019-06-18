Depressed Delhi man commits suicide by jumping in front of metro train, body severed

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) A 23-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for depression for the last two years, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving Delhi Metro train at the Civil Lines station here Tuesday, officials said.Police said the victim's body, identified as Nitin, was severed into two after being run over by the train.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation confirmed the incident that took place around 2 pm at the station that falls on the busy Yellow Line.The metro service on the Yellow Line was delayed for 15-20 minutes following the incident."The train bound for Huda City Centre station was approaching a platform at the Civil Lines station when the man jumped in front of it and was run over by it. We informed police immediately," a senior DMRC official said.The body has been removed from the tracks and sent to a mortuary in Sabzi Mandi area, a senior police official said.The victim was a resident of Jagatpur in Delhi, he said. His father said Nitin was undergoing treatment for depression for the last two years at a hospital, the police official said.The case is being investigated under Section 174 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), police said. PTI AMP/KND KJ