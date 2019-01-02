Dept of space should sensitise finance ministry about importance of new projects: Par panel

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Department of Space should sensitise the finance ministry about the importance of PSLV Continuation (Phase-6), GSLV Continuation (Phase-1), GSAT-20 Communication satellite and others in the growth of the country's space programme and seek necessary budgetary help, a Parliamentary panel has recommended in a report.The report was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday."The committee is of the view that the programmes or projects for which the Department of Space has sought an additional budgetary support of Rs 1360 crore are of national importance and if not supported with the requisite financial support will in turn not only hinder the performance on count of its physical targets but also will act as a barrier in the overall growth trajectory of Indian space programmes," the panel report said."It is therefore recommended that the Department of Space sensitise the Ministry of Finance about the importance of PSLV Continuation (Phase-6), GSLV Mk III Continuation (Phase-1), GSAT-20 Communication Satellite and HRSAT Constellation in the overall growth of our space programmes and impress upon them to seek the needed budgetary support," it said. PTI GJS NSD