Depts asked to expedite comprehensive survey of illegal industries, Delhi govt tells NGT

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Departments concerned have been directed to expedite the comprehensive survey of non-permissible industries in residential areas and to close them at the earliest, the Delhi government has informed the National Green Tribunal. The AAP government told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that as per the present status report received from the three municipal corporations, they are still continuing the survey work. In pursuance to the November 26, 2018 order of the Supreme Court, a meeting was held with all the agencies concerned on December 12, 2018 under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of Delhi, the tribunal was informed. "In this meeting, the chief secretary directed that the remaining non permissible industries out of 29,877, which are still operating illegally in the residential/ non-conforming areas, should be closed/ sealed and water and electricity supply disconnected by the concerned agencies by devising their respective action plans in advance in co-ordination with the DISCOMs, Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Police," the AAP government said in a recent order. The tribunal noted the submission and asked the Delhi government to take further steps in accordance law and directed that a further report be furnished on or before October 31 by e-mail. "The status report may also indicate status of assessment and recovery of compensation on 'polluter pays' principle for the industries which caused the pollution," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on November 19. The NGT had earlier appointed a committee headed by a former Delhi High Court judge to deal with nearly 52,000 industrial units which are operating illegally in residential areas of the national capital. The order had come after taking note of a news report published in an English daily alleging that thousands of polluting industries are being brazenly run in the city right under the nose of authorities. The report had said that Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) recently listed 51,837 units operating from non-conforming/ residential areas and asked the three municipal corporations to initiate action against them.According to the news item, the industries were leading to water and air pollution in the areas as they do not have license to operate. PTI PKS SA