Depts asked to expedite comprehensive survey of illegal industries, Delhi govt tells NGT

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Delhi government has told the National Green Tribunal that all the departments concerned have been directed to expedite comprehensive survey of non-permissible industries in residential areas and to close them at the earliest. The AAP government told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that as per the present status report received from the three municipal corporations, they are still continuing the survey work. In pursuance to the November 26, 2018 order of the Supreme Court, a meeting was held with all the agencies concerned on December 12, 2018 under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of Delhi, the tribunal was informed. PTI PKS SA