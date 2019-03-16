Deputy district election officer placed under suspension in J&K's Kishtwar

/RJammu, Mar 16 (PTI) A deputy district election officer was Saturday placed under suspension for "gross dereliction of duties" in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.District Election Officer (DEO) Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, ordered the suspension of his deputy Masood Bichoo in view of "slackness and irresponsible behavior shown by him towards urgent election-related issues", the spokesman said.He said the officer was placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached to the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.Project Manager, Integrated Watershed Management Programme, Kishtwar, Kishore Singh has been given the additional charge of deputy district election officer till further orders, the spokesman said. PTI TAS GVS