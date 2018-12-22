Deputy Election Commissioner holds meet with DCs in Punjab

Amritsar, Dec 22 (PTI) Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena issued a slew of directions aimed at enhancing voters turnout, during a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Jalandhar and Ferozepur divisions here Saturday. During the division-level meeting, Saxena asked the DCs to give special attention in identifying NRI voters to ensure their participation in elections. He also said that a drive should be initiated in districts falling under the Jalandhar and Ferozepur divisions as huge number of people from these areas live abroad. The senior poll official also said that all physically challenged voters should be identified at every polling booth and facilities such as wheelchairs, construction of ramps etc to be provided at required polling booths. He also stressed that a person above the age of 18 years should not be left in registration as the ECI has given the slogan of "no voter to be left behind" for the 2019 general elections. He said that students at colleges must be engaged for larger participation in democratic process and special camps should be organised at educational institutions for this purpose. In many places, it was noticed that the names from the electoral rolls were incorrectly deleted. "Special attention should be paid towards two entries of voters who have permanently changed their addresses," he said, adding that in case of death, it should be ensured that name of the respective voter is deleted from the electoral roll. Saxena asked the Deputy Commissioners to meet booth-level officers for error-free photo electoral rolls as correct voter list, he said, is the "base of real democratic set up" in the country. PTI JMS CHS CK