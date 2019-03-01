Dera Sacha Sauda Pays Homage to Pulwama Martyrs With a Nationwide Blood Donation Campaign

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SIRSA, India, March 1, 2019/PRNewswire/ --As a mark of respect to CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack, volunteers of 'Dera Sacha Sauda' donated blood in a blood donation camp yesterday, at its Sirsa Ashram and blocks, and cities across the nation. 28th February marks as the coronation day - 'Maha Rehmokarm Diwas' of its second master Shah Satnam Ji and so the followers decided to commemorate the occasion, paying tribute to Pulwama heroes, with a blood donation campaign. Followers are filled with a great deal of enthusiasm for donating blood for the needy while paying tributes to the martyrs. Dera Sacha Sauda has been nicknamed 'True Blood Pump', for its followers availability to donate blood 24x7 and as a pump, this organization is always ready to provide blood. In fact, the Indian Army can be called the biggest recipient of blood from this organization, as they have been donating blood for injured soldiers, for the last one and a half decade. Under the leadership of their Revered Master Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, lacs of units of blood have been collected and donated to the Indian Army. Dera Sacha Sauda also holds 3 Guinness World records, and an Asia Book of Record and Limca Book of World records each, in the field of blood donation, for donating maximum blood on a single day.The devotees of Dera Sacha Sauda celebrate Guru Gaddinashini (coronation) day of second master Shah Satnam Ji on 28th February every year, and this time the same was celebrated in memory of the martyrs of Pulwama throughout the country and abroad too. Just before the opening of the camp, prayers were offered to Lord Almighty, to grant peace to the heroes and to provide strength to their families to bear this tragedy. As part of a nationwide blood donation campaign, on 27th February, 11452 units of blood were donated by volunteers from every part of country, including, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and various other parts of the country. The camp was slated to start at 10:00 AM and at sharp 10, the camp was initiated at all the places simultaneously, with followers waiting eagerly for their turn.A blood donation camp and Naamcharcha was organized in Dera Sacha Sauda's Sirsa Ashram today also on the occasion of Maharehmokarm Diwas in which 1839 units of blood were donated. Blood donation camp was conducted from 10:00 AM to 5 PM. Some of the blood banks, that collected blood in the blood donation camp were as follows, Freedom Blood Bank Bhiwani, Sanjivani Blood Bank Bikaner, Life Line Blood Bank Nagpur, Lokmanya Blood Bank Gondia, Purohit Blood Bank, Rajasthan. Ms. Shobha Insan, Sr Vice Chairperson of DSS mentioned that under the pious guidance of Rev. Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh? Ji Insan , Dera has always been organizing blood donation camps for the Army and will continue to do so in the future as well.About Dera Sacha Sauda: Dera Sacha Sauda is a Social Welfare and Spiritual Organization that preaches and practices humanitarianism and selfless services to others. The main centre of the ashram is located in Sirsa (northern India). More than 60 million people around the world are faithful followers of the organization. Spiritual seekers learn to meditate and follow the principles laid down by Revered Guruji.For more details, kindly visithttps://www.derasachasauda.org/https://www.saintgurmeetramrahimsinghjiinsan.org/Source: Dera Sacha Sauda PWRPWR