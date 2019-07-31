DERC announces new power tariff; domestic consumers to benefit

(Eds: Updating with more details ) New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Delhi's power regulator DERC on Wednesday announced the new electricity tariff for 2019-20, providing a relief to domestic consumers in the city.The new rates sought to balance the demands of power discoms and the interests of consumers by significantly bringing down fixed charges, while raising energy (per unit power) charges.The fixed charges have been slashed by up to 84 per cent. "Little changes have been made in fixed charges and energy charges. Tariff has been balanced in such a manner which fulfils the needs of each and every member of the society," said Delhi Electricity Regularity Commission (DERC) chairman Justice (retired) S S Chauhan.The new rates would be applicable from August 1.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Delhiites, saying the national capital has the lowest power tariffs in the country and is also the only place with 24x7 electricity supply."Congratulations Delhi For fifth consecutive year NO electricity tariff hike. On the contrary, for fifth consecutive yr (year), tariffs reduced. Delhi has lowest electricity tariffs in the country now. And Del (Delhi) is the only place in India wid (with) 247 electricity (sic)," he tweeted.The DERC officials said all domestic category consumers can now save Rs 105 to Rs 750 per month, depending on their sanctioned load and unit consumption.According to the new rates, the fixed charges up to 2 kilowatts (kW) has been reduced from Rs 125 to Rs 20, while the charges above 2 kW but less than 5 kW has been slashed from Rs 140 to Rs 50.The fixed charge hike in previous revision of power tariff had been a major issue during the Lok Sabha polls, with the opposition BJP and Congress attacking the ruling AAP demanding its reversal.There are around 37 lakh domestic consumers who have sanctioned load of up to 2 KW and another 7 lakh in the 2-5 KW category. The number of total power consumers in Delhi is 60 lakh.The fixed charges for more than 5 kW and less than 15 kW has been reduced from Rs 175 to RS 100, Chauhan said. Four lakh domestic consumers fall in this category.The DERC officials said majority of consumers in Delhi, around 98 per cent, consume less than 1,200 units and hence, will stand to benefit from the revised tariff. There are different slabs ranging from Rs 3-7 per unit for those consuming less than 1,200 units per month.The savings in the monthly power bills of consumers as per new power tariff will be - Rs 105 (1 KW, 105 units), Rs 210 (2 KW, 210 units), Rs 270 (3KW, 315 units), Rs 360(4KW, 420 units), Rs 450 (5KW, 525 units), Rs 450 (6KW, 630 units), Rs 525 (7KW, 735 units), Rs 600 (8KW, 840 units), Rs 675 (9KW, 945 units) and Rs 750 (10 KW, 1,050 units), according to DERC officials.The energy charges in the domestic category for those consuming above 1,200 units have been raised from the existing Rs 7.75 per unit to Rs 8 per unit.In the non-domestic category, which is above 3 kilo volts-amperes (kVA), the existing rate of Rs 8 per unit has been raised to Rs 8.50 per unit.For low-end shopkeepers consuming up to 3 KVA, a new sub-category has been created and they will be charged at the rate of Rs 6 per kW instead of Rs 8.50 kW.The energy charges for industrial category consumers have been raised by 50 paise per unit. The existing per unit charge of Rs 8 has been increased to Rs 8.50 per unit.In order to promote pollution-free transportation, tariff for charging stations of e-rickshaws and other electric vehicles has also been reduced, the DERC chairman added.Chouhan said the aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) of Rs 22,409 crore claimed by the power discoms-BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL- has been slashed to Rs 19,872 crore by the Commission.Their revenue at revised tariff will be a total of Rs 20,782 crore, he added. PTI VIT SRY