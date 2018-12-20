Derogatory, unacceptable: NCW over Darul fatwa on women, men eating together at public events

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought an explanation from the vice chancellor of Darul Uloom Deoband seminary over reports of a fatwa issued by the institution that termed women and men eating together at public events "un-Islamic", saying it is "derogatory and unacceptable".Sharma also lashed out at the the Deoband-based Islamic cleric for his alleged comment that "women eating or taking part in programmes in which strange men are present is not good for women and it is strongly forbidden and is a sin under the Islamic law".Taking a "serious note" of a fatwa issued in this regard, Sharma, in a letter to Darul uloom Islamic school vice chancellor Abul Qasim Nomani, said it is "derogatory, unacceptable and the NCW rejects it outright".She also sought an explanation from him on the matter.According to some news reports, the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary said it is "un-Islamic and a sin for men and women to consume food together at public events like weddings".The fatwa reportedly said men and women eating together is 'na-jayaz', or 'not recommended', and could result in moral decline. PTI UZM NSD