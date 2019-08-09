Designhill Wins Creative Startup Of The Year 2019 Award

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designhill is delighted to announce that they've bagged the Creative Startup Of The Year Award from Entrepreneur Magazine. The award ceremony took place in New Delhi on July 18th. The ceremony aims to recognize and felicitate businesses that have disrupted the entrepreneurial sphere.Designhill took home Creative Startup Of The Year Award, a category filled with many other nominees. The award will help Designhill solidify its mission to provide high-quality creative solutions while also nurturing their commitment to the global community of designers and artists. "Designhill has always worked with a quality-first approach for our clients. We believe in delivering a technology-driven solution that relies on consistency, reliability and accuracy," says Rahul Aggarwal, co-founder of Designhill. "This award is a commemoration of our commitment to delivering world-class customer experience and a platform for creative community to earn and grow."In addition to Creative Startup Of The Year 2019 Award, Entrepreneur India honored Designhill's Founders - Rahul Aggarwal and Varun Aggarwal - with Rising Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award. This award is a testament of their contribution towards the development of entrepreneurship with innovative graphic design solutions.As Designhill grows, so does its creative community. Since the very beginning, the purpose of the company has been to empower its global community of designers and artists by creating more opportunities for them to not only showcase their talent but also earn. These awards recognize the company's business practices and solutions and set it apart from global competitors such as 99designs, Fiverr and Looka."To be honored with the Creative Startup Of The Year Award 2019 is a privilege. We look forward to further creating innovative solutions to address the pain-points of our customers and designers which has been our focus since the beginning. Also, our focus is on creating more technology-driven solutions that will provide exceptional value to all the stakeholders," says Varun Aggarwal - Co-founder at Designhill.Designhill was also praised for its innovative approach to AI-powered tools and a knack to deliver graphic design solutions for companies looking to create their brand identity at a fraction of the price. Focused on fundamentally improving the client experience, Designhill provides services like design contests, one-to-one projects and AI-powered DIY tools such as its logo maker.About DesignhillDesignhill is a graphic design platform dedicated to designers and businesses around the world alike. The platform brings designers and businesses seeking creative solutions under one roof. One of the word's topmost freelance graphic design companies, Designhill has a community of over 100,000 designers hailing from different parts of the globe. They participate, work, share and grow together. The company helps business owners in sourcing high-quality design solutions at affordable prices.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/871521/Designhill_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958356/Designhill_Creative_Startup_Award.jpg PWRPWR