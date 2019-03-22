Desperate Congress relying on forgery: Shah

/RNew Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The BJP on Friday rejected the Congress' allegation against against its Karnataka leader B S Yeddyurappa as "falsehood" with its president Amit Shah asserting that the opposition party's campaign is in "shambles", and it is relying on "forgery" in desperation.Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the "the few loose sheets" his party is citing to attack Yeddyurappa is as "credible and reliable as Gandhis leadership skills".Earlier in the day, the Congress sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a media report that alleged bribes of Rs 1,800 crore were paid by the former Karnataka chief minister to the BJP's top brass.Hitting back, Shah said, "After all the fake issues have collapsed, the desperate are now relying on forgery. The Congress campaign is in shambles. Now even forgery cant save them. Few loose sheets given by a Congress minister, is only as credible and reliable as Rahul Gandhis leadership skills.BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told a press conference that the opposition party was desperate as many of its top leaders are out on bail, and has resorted to create a web of lies against its leaders.Prasad said, "Since morning we were eagerly waiting for Congress chief Rahul Gandhis press conference. And if it was such a big expose, why did he personally not address the media? The desperate Congress has lost its balance, whose many top leaders are out on bail, and has now resorted to falsehood, misrepresentation and create a web of lies."Claiming that the Congress is staring at defeat in these elections, Prasad said the party and its leaders are bankrupt of ideas. They are frustrated with growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have lost the battle before it began, he added.Prasad said the same magazine, whose report was cited by the Congress to target Yeddyurappa, had done an article on Justice Loya's death as well which was even "disputed" by his family. There is a clear pattern in these stories, he added. PTI JTR KR GVS