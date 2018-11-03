Despite acting for so many years, Rajinikanth's performance is still fresh, says Shankar

Chennai, Nov 3 (PTI) Filmmaker S Shankar, who reunites with Rajinikanth for the sequel of "Enthiran", said on Saturday that even after all these years the veteran actor still makes every scene and performance look fresh."The biggest strength of the film is Rajini sir. Whatever he does is stylish, massy and beautiful. Despite acting for so many years, his performance is still fresh."When we started the shoot, he wasn't keeping well. But still Rajini sir came to Delhi and shot the scenes. He wore heavy costumes and shot the scenes," Shankar told reporters at the trailer launch of his film "2.0" at Sathyam cinema on Saturday. He said during one of the scenes, the 67-year-old superstar got injured but he still insisted on finishing the shot and then go to the hospital."This dedication makes him the superstar," Shankar said. Shankar, who had helmed the 2010 blockbuster, is excited about "2.0" and he said VFX and action for the sequel were the biggest challenges."This is the first film in India to have the 4D sound technology. Resul Pookutty and his team has put in their best efforts. The technology in '2.0' is on the next level. And keeping that in mind, we picked this title," he said. The ace director, who has given blockbuster hits like "Anniyan", "Sivaji" and "I", said the love and admiration he has received over the years from the audience only pushes him to work harder. "My motivation is the audience. My request to all producers. Do not make a film for your convenience, do not pick your favourite technicians. Pick a story and choose deserving actors and technicians based on the merit of the script," he added. Actor Akshay Kumar, who is playing the antagonist in the film, was also present at the trailer launch. "2.0" marks Akshay's debut in Tamil films and he said he learned a lot from the director."He is not a director, but a scientist. It took three and a half hours to put my make-up and another one and a half hours to remove it. I haven't put on so much make-up for any film in my 28-year long career. "I can't express my feelings after seeing the trailer on the big screen. I just saw myself on the screen, and it was unbelievable," Akshay told reporters. The 51-year-old actor said he feels fortunate and honoured to have worked with superstar Rajinikanth and music composer AR Rahman.The film is set to release on November 29 across India. PTI KKP RBRB