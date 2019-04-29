Despite scorching heat, over 43 pc voting recorded till 1 pm in Rajasthan

(Eds: Updating with figures till 1 PM) Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Despite the scorching heat, over 43 per cent of 2.57 crore electorate Monday cast their votes till 1 pm in 13 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan.Maximum voter percentage of 53.45 was registered in Barmer, followed by Jodhpur where 46.41 per cent voters exercised their franchise till 1 pm. The voting began at 7 am in the 13 constituencies of Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran, according to the office of the chief electoral officer. About 2.57 crore people are eligible to vote at 28,182 polling stations in the 13 constituencies where 115 candidates are in fray.Jodhpur is one of the most talked about seats where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav is pitted against Union minister of state and MP Gajendra Singh Shekhwat.The fate of former Union minister Jaswant Singh's son and former MLA Manvendra Singh, erstwhile Jaipur royal family member Diya kumari, Union minister P P Chaudhary will also be decided in the polling Monday. PTI SDA DPB