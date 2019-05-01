Despite tall talk, Modi govt learnt no lessons from Pulwama: Cong on Naxal attack in Gadchiroli

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led government over the Naxal attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, saying that despite its "tall talk" no lessons from Pulwama have been learnt. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the country needs preventive action, accountability for this failure and not 'jumlas' (rhetoric) and lectures. At least 16 people, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli district Wednesday, police said. The blast followed Naxals torching 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor earlier in the day. "We condemn the brutal terror attack on our jawans in Maharashtra. India stands firmly behind their families, well wishers & friends in this hour of grief," Patel tweeted. "Once again terrorists have targeted the convoys of our jawans. Clearly despite their tall talk no lessons from Pulwama have been learnt. It is a wake-up call for state and central governments," he said, referring to the terror strike in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in February in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide attacker. Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, said: "Strongly condemn the attack on C-60 Commandos in Gadchiroli. My condolences to their families. Their sacrifice would not go in vain." Over 390 jawans have been killed in Naxal attacks in the past five years that expose hollow claims of of securing India by the Modi government, he said. PTI ASK SMN