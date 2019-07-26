Determined EU defies Johnson push for Brexit rewrite

Brussels, Jul 25 (AFP) The European Union on Thursday flatly rejected an aggressive push by Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson to rewrite the Brexit agreement.Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned EU member states that Johnson was trying to divide them by amping up the threat of a damaging "no-deal" divorce.And the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, told Johnson in a phone call that EU leaders have given Brussels no mandate to renegotiate.Earlier, in a pugnacious parliamentary debut as leader, Johnson had urged the European Union to "rethink" its opposition to re-opening the current deal."If they do not, we will of course have to leave the EU without an agreement," he declared, vowing to "turbo-charge" preparations ahead of the latest deadline of October 31.The former London mayor warned that the terms of the agreement struck in November by his predecessor Theresa May were "unacceptable" and would "sign away our economic independence".The former foreign secretary also threatened to withhold the 39 billion ($49 billion) divorce bill that Britain has previously said it owes the European Union and spend it instead on preparing for a no-deal outcome.Just hours later, Barnier warned that Johnson's demands were "unacceptable", in an email to member state ambassadors seen by AFP that described the speech as "rather combative"."PM Johnson has stated that if an agreement is to be reached it goes by way of eliminating the backstop," Barnier wrote, referring to a clause of the current deal that would keep the Irish border open under all scenarios."This is of course unacceptable and not within the mandate of the European Council," he wrote. The European Council represents the 28 leaders of EU member states.And Barnier advised the leaders "we have to be ready for a situation where he gives priority to the planning for 'no deal', partly to heap pressure on the unity of the EU27." Juncker echoed this message in his first phone call with Johnson since the latter took office."President Juncker listened to what Prime Minister Johnson had to say, reiterating the EU's position that the Withdrawal Agreement is the best and only agreement possible -- in line with the European Council guidelines," Juncker's spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.A Downing Street spokesman declined to comment on Barnier's comments, adding: "It's day one." Johnson addressed a raucous session of parliament, in which he was repeatedly shouted down by opposition MPs.In his letter, Barnier noted the domestic British opposition to Johnson's policy, and appeared to suggest that it might provide an opening for EU capitals to exploit."I note also the many strong reactions to the speech in the House of Commons," Barnier wrote."In this context we must follow carefully the further political and economic reactions and developments in the UK following this speech." The exchanges came a day after Johnson purged more than half the ministers in May's team and installed what some have described as the most right-wing British government in decades. AFP NSA