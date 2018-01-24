Deutsche Securities sells stake in Cyient for Rs 344 cr

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Deutsche Securities Mauritius Ltd today sold nearly 5 per cent stake in the IT firm Cyient Ltd for Rs 344 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with NSE, Deutsche Securities disposed of 54.56 lakh shares or 4.84 per cent stake in Cyient Ltd.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 630.35, valuing the transaction at Rs 343.91 crore.

The data also showed that Goldman Sachs India Fund Ltd purchased 16.50 lakh shares, amounting to 1.46 per cent stake in Cyient Ltd.

The shares were bought at a price of Rs 630 per scrip, translating into a transaction of Rs 103.95 crore.

Cyient Ltd stock settled for the day on NSE at Rs 640.50 apiece, down 3.34 per cent from the previous close. PTI VRN SBT