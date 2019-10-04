Dev Patel's 'Hotel Mumbai' to release in India on November 22

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) "Hotel Mumbai", starring Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Anupam Kher, will hit the theatres in India on November 22. Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment announced the release date of the film on Friday. "Hotel Mumbai" will release in India in four languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie, which recounts the November 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai by a group of LeT terrorists, is directed by Anthony Maras. Maras has also co-written the screenplay with Feet Collee. PTI SHDSHD