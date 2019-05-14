Develop attitude, mindset of serving people: Prez to foreign service officer trainees

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday asked officer trainees of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) to develop an attitude and mindset of serving people as professional diplomats.Addressing them, he said such sensitivity and human approach will go a long way in approaching public-service delivery."As professional diplomats, you must develop an attitude and mindset of serving the people. At times, you may be required to go that extra-mile to give them a helping hand. Such sensitivity and human approach in your work will go a long way in enhancing our public-service delivery. I would also urge you to regularly meet our community members and look after their welfare," Kovind said. The president told the officer trainees, who had called on him at Rashtrapati Bhavan, that their work abroad primarily entails securing the country's national interests and promoting India's image. "That being said, you are also responsible for fostering growth and development in the country at the ground level. For example, if we are aiming to enhance the income of our farmers, you have to take initiative and work hard to look for new markets for our exports," he said. Similarly, if the government was to construct a world-class high speed train in the country, they have to interface and engage with relevant global financial and technology entities to make the project a success, the president said. "Your role and contribution to India's progress and prosperity are as important as that of your colleagues in other branches of the civil service and you have to work with them hand-in-hand to attain our larger goal," Kovind said. He said leaders from across the world were keen to visit India and strengthen bilateral ties. "Nations are looking for solutions to global challenges from us-be it climate change, cyber security, humanitarian disasters or combating extremism and terrorism," the president said. These open unprecedented opportunities also pose new challenges for diplomacy, he said. "In such a scenario, as a country and as diplomats we must bring strategic thinking at the centre of our working more than ever before. Thinking into the future and looking at the world holistically will help us anchor our interests better," the president said. Kovind said there could not be a better time to join the Indian Foreign Service.Asserting that India's role and influence in the international arena is expanding, he said the country has an important role to play as a driver of global growth and as an influential voice in global governance. "We are living in an age of rapid changes. As a country, we have taken 70 years to become an economy of USD 2.5 trillion, but would take just seven years to double the figure. "If this be the projection, you can imagine the scale of responsibility you have before you to foster peace and stability; to scout for investments; to look for technology partnerships; to secure new markets and to create frameworks to tackle conventional and non-conventional threats -- from cyber security to energy security and more," he said. PTI AKV AAR