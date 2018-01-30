Developers bodies, MGP, MahaRERA set up conciliation forum

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) With a view to redress the grievances between builders and consumers, developers associations and Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) have joined hands to set up a conciliation forum under the MahaRERA that will come into effect from February 1.

The MahaRERA Conciliation and Disputes Resolution Forum will have members from developers bodies including National Real Estate Developers Council (Naredco), Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai) and Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) and representatives of the MGP.

"Provisions of MahaRERA provides for setting up such an Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) for disputes under the Act. RERA was set up to redress the grievances and if this can happen hassle-free through conciliation, it is a welcome move," MahaRERA Secretary Vasant Prabhu told reporters today.

The conciliation forum, which will come into effect from February 1, will have 15 benches with 10 set up for Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and five for the Pune region.

Each bench will have one conciliator of MGP and one either from Credai Maharashtra, Credai-MCHI, and Naredco.

"Consumers can get their disputes redressed at a minimum fees of Rs 1000 unlike under RERA where they have to pay Rs 5000. Also the disputes can be resolved amicably through the forum," he said.

Prabhu further said in case the disputes are not resolved at the conciliation level, consumers can approach the MahaRERA or any court or appropriate forum.

Speaking at the event, Naredco national president Niranjan Hiranandani said, "it would be a shortcut to resolve legal hassles and issues pertaining to delays will also be addressed."

MahaRERA came into force from May 1 last year and Maharashtra was the first state to implement the Act.