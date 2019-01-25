Development authority for Anandpur Sahib to be set up

Anandpur Sahib, Jan 24 (PTI) A development authority for Anandpur Sahib will be set up to execute the development plans in the wake of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November, Punjab government said on Thursday.An announcement in this regard was made by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here, an official release said.Acceding to the demand of Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh, the chief minister said the development authority would be formed to chalk out and execute the development plans in a systematic and planned manner.He said the authority would be established on the pattern of Dera Baba Nanak Development Authority.Amarinder Singh also announced Rs 26 crore for providing potable drinking water in the villages of Anandpur Sahib, so that the residents do not have to go far to get it.He said the villages of Nurpur Bedi area would also be provided funds to make potable water available.Laying the foundation stone for lift irrigation project, Amarinder Singh said the project would be completed in nine phases and the process for the first phase had been initiated.Recalling his pre-assembly poll visit to the area, he said he had promised at that time to initiate lift irrigation project to facilitate residents and farmers.The chief minister said the project would cater to the water needs of 80 villages, of which four had been chosen for the first phase.The entire project would be completed in three years at a cost of Rs 9.52 crores, Amarinder Singh said, adding that the scheme would prove to be a boon for the region facing acute water scarcity. PTI CHS DIVDIV