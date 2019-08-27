Development projects worth Rs 1,373 approved for Rajasthan villages

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) A state-level committee has approved projects worth Rs 1,373 crore for the development of 15 clusters of 69 village panchayats in Rajasthan. The state-level empowered committee (Task Force) constituted under the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission approved the projects in its fifth meeting on Monday. Chief Secretary D B Gupta reviewed the progress of the work, a spokesman said. Additional Chief Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Rajeshwar Singh said the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission is being implemented in 15 clusters of 13 districts of the state under which the development work will be done in three phases. In the first phase, development work will be completed in five clusters, the spokesman said, adding that in the second and third phase, projects will be carried out it in six and four clusters, respectively. PTI AG SNESNE