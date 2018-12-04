Development work will 'talk', help BJP cross 100-seat mark in Rajasthan: Dushyant

By Asim Kamal Jhalawar (Rajasthan), Dec 4 (PTI) Rejecting poll predictions about the BJP losing in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's son and Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh has said her government's development work will "talk" and help the party cross the "hurdle of 100 assembly seats to retain power in the state. Singh said the BJP, with its win in Rajasthan, will send out a strong message to all psephologists and "so-called media houses" that the party is winning not only the state polls but will also emerge victorious in the national elections. "There has been development work happening not only in one district, but in all parts of Rajasthan," he told PTI in an interview here. "So, our development work will talk and help us get the mandate of the people under the leadership of our prime minister, our party president Amit Shah sahab and our chief minister," the Jhalawar MP said. Asked whether an anti-incumbency factor was there in Rajasthan, he said, "We have worked very hard in the last five years from 2013 to 2018... When we worked together under the leadership of our prime minister and chief minister, we have been able to work not just in one district but in all the 33 districts of our state." On whether the Raje government will be able to break the 20-year jinx of an incumbent government being voted out in Rajasthan, he said there has been a transformation and change in Indian politics. "The northeast states, states in north, south and west, all have gone to the BJP under the leadership of our prime minister and our party president. With their blessings, and with the hard work done by our chief minister and party cadres, we will certainly do well," he asserted. There are 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan and election for 199 seats would be held on December 7 as the polling for one seat has to be postponed due to death of a BSP candidate. Votes would be counted on December 11. Raje formed the state government with a massive majority in the 2013 assembly elections, in which the BJP had won a record 163 seats and the Congress could get just 21. The BSP had got three seats, while independents and candidates of other parties won 13. In an apparent swipe at the Congress, Singh said the other party might have one person, one family, but here "our (the BJP) family is a huge family" and every member of the family is working hard. Talking about opinion polls that have put the Congress ahead of the BJP, he said psephologists do these surveys much ahead of teh elections and form their opinions in cities, but the actual factual results are not shared with the public. "With the blessings of our prime minister, the BJP party president and all party workers, not only our chief minister...we are getting blessings from all parts of our state and thanks to their blessings, we will be able to win our state, cross the hurdle of the 100-mark (to get majority) and form the government," Singh said. Dushyant Singh is spearheading his mother's campaign in the Jhalrapatan assembly seat against Congress candidate Manvendra Singh as she is busy campaigning across the state to lead the BJP's electoral battle in Rajasthan. He has been campaigning extensively in all eight assembly segments that fall under his own Lok Sabha constituency Jhalawar, including Jhalrapatan. PTI ASK BJBJBJ