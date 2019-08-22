Development works worth Rs 1,300 crore carried out in Indri: Khattar

Karnal, Aug 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said development works to the tune of Rs 1,300 crore have been carried out in the Indri assembly constituency in the last five years. Khattar was addressing a public gathering at Udham Singh Chowk in the Indri constituency as part of his ongoing 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra'."Development works of Rs 1,300 crore have been carried out in the Indri assembly constituency that include a herbal park, bridges on the Western Yamuna canal, a Community Health Centre, a 50-bedded hospital, a swimming pool, sports stadium at Indragarh, block status to Kunjpura, ITI in Chowarpura, rest house at Indri and four laning of the Indri-Ladwa road," Khattar said. The CM said when the BJP government was formed in Haryana in 2014, the opposition called it "inexperienced" and professed that it would last only for a few months."But in the past five years, our government has worked round the clock with honesty and transparency. We laid emphasis on equitable development of all regions in the state," Khattar said. He said to bring about development in the state, his government gave adequate funds to every panchayat. Khattar further said his government has "ended the tradition of favouritism" in giving jobs, which, he said, "prevailed" under previous regimes."Our government is providing jobs only on the basis of merit," the CM claimed. Haryana Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Karan Dev Kamboj, state's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Kavita Jain and Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia were also present at the gathering. PTI SUN AD RDKRDK