Devotees celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniversary at 'Nagar Kirtan'

Shimla, Sep 28 (PTI) Devotees at 'Nagar Kirtan' celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Saturday, braving heavy rains.Hundreds of Sikh devotees took part in the Nagar Kirtan carried out under the aegis of Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha in association with the Himachal Pradesh government.Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also joined the Nagar Kirtan at the historical Ridge Ground.The Nagar Kirtan was taken out from the DC office at around 1 pm which culminated at the Ridge Ground at around 5 pm after passing through Lower Bazar, Naaz, Mall Road and Scandal Point.The Nagar Kirtan was carried out as part of the two-day state-level functions being organised in Shimla to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev."While the 550th birth celebrations of Guruji will be held on November 10, 11 and 12 in Punjab and other parts, celebrations are being held this month in Shimla keeping in view the pleasant weather here nowadays," Sabha president Jaswinder Singh said.A Kirtan Darbar will be held at the Ridge from 10 am to 8 pm on Sunday, he added.Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, CM Thakur, Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj and former Punjab deputy CM and Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal will be present during the celebrations on Sunday, he added.The Sabha president thanked the state government for running two special buses from each district headquarter to bring the devotees to Shimla to participate in the celebrations. PTI DJI KJ