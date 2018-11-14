Devotees pay obeisance to rising sun, Chhath puja concludes

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Chhath Puja celebrations concluded on Wednesday morning with devotees offering prayers to the rising sun at several ghats in the national capital. A festive look adorned the ghats where thousands of devotees broke their fast after offering 'Arghya' to the rising Sun. The movement of devotees to various ghats disrupted traffic on the stretch from Kalindi Kunj towards Noida and other areas in the city.Chhath is a major festival in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, although it is celebrated in other parts of the country as well where Purvnanchalis are settled in significant numbers. Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God. Political leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, greeted devotees on Wednesday and wished them health, success and happiness. The Delhi government had declared a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath. Agencies of the Delhi government had set up ghats for Chhath at around 1,000 locations, officials said.Arrangements of ghats and facilities for worshippers were made by different agencies of the Delhi government as well as municipal corporations.A monitoring committee was constituted by the Delhi government to look after preparations of Chhath including ghats and tents. Municipal corporation officials said over 700 ghats were prepared by three civic bodies. PTI PLB PLB DVDV