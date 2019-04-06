Devotees throng Vaishno Devi shrine on commencement of Navratri

Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) Adequate security arrangements have been put in place as thousands of devotees Saturday thronged the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and other temples across the Jammu region, marking the commencement of the nine-day Navratri festival, officials said. There was a huge rush of pilgrims to various temples and shrines in Reasi district since Saturday morning. Police and CRPF personnel have been deployed in strength at all places of worship and enroute for the safety and security of the devotees. The Bawe Wali Mata temple in the heart of Jammu city and the Kali Mata temple in Udhampur witnessed a huge rush of devotees, the officials said. They said the temples dedicated to Mata Durga across the Jammu region were abuzz with activities as pilgrims offered prayers. A special prayer was also organised at Vaishno Devi shrine for peace and prosperity of the state, the officials said. PTI TAS SNESNE