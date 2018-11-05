DFS sprinkles water on trees in central Delhi to check pollution

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) on Monday sprinkled water on trees in central Delhi as part of its measures to control pollution. Five fire tenders sprayed water on trees near National Green Tribunal office, Delhi High Court and Delhi Secretariat here, said an official. Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on Monday to fall in the severe category for the second time within a week due to a change in wind direction and rampant stubble burning in neighbouring states, authorities said. PTI SLB SLB INDIND