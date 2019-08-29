DG BRO visits Daulat Beg Oldi, reviews road projects in Ladakh

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) DG of the Border Roads Organisation Lt Gen Harpal Singh on Thursday visited the strategic Daulat Beg Oldi sector in eastern Ladakh near the Karakoram Pass between India and China and reviewed the progress of road projects undertaken by BRO.Lt Gen Singh was accompanied by Chief Engineer Himank Brig Nitin K Sharma and other senior officials to the DBO sector, a PIB spokesman said.The director general is on a five-day visit to the Himalayan Region of Ladakh to review the construction work on high-altitude roads before the onset of winter, the spokesman said.He interacted with BRO personnel working at an altitude of 18,000 feet on the 260-km-long DBO axis and was told about the challenges faced by BRO in creating infrastructure, he said.Lt Gen Singh was briefed about the progress of construction of high-altitude bridges on river Shyok, a tributary of the Indus River.The DG praised all personnel for their grit and determination to extend connectivity to the extreme ends of the Sino-India border.He also visited D-H-P road at Heena, close to the China border. PTI AB ABHABHABH