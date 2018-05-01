DGAD refuses dumping duty on a Chemical from Chinese Taipei, S Korea

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The commerce ministrys investigative arm DGAD has decided not to recommended anti-dumping duty on a chemical used by the plastics industry from Chinese Taipei and Korea, saying that its imports have "not caused material injury to the domestic industry".

KLJ Plasticizers had filed an application with the Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) to probe the alleged dumping of Dioctyl Phthalate from the two countries.

After concluding the probe for alleged dumping of the chemical, DGAD has said that the domestic industry has "not suffered" material injury due to dumping of the product from these countries.

"The authority does not consider it appropriate to recommend levy of anti-dumping duty on the imports" of the chemical from the two nations and "hereby terminates this investigation", DGAD has said in a notification.

The authority had initiated the probe on the basis of evidence submitted by the applicant.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of WTO.

The duty is also aimed at ensuring fair trading practises and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to check below-cost imports from various countries including China.