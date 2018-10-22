DGAP finds Nestle profiteered Rs 100 cr, company deposits Rs 16.58 cr in fund

(Eds: Adding Nestle comment on amount deposited in fund) New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A probe by the GST anti-profiteering agency has found that Nestle India has profiteered about Rs 100 crore by not passing on GST rate cut benefit to consumers and the FMCG major has suo motu deposited Rs 16.58 crore in the consumer welfare fund. The Directorate General of Anti Profiteering (DGAP) has submitted its report to the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA), in which it has concluded that Nestle India had not reduced prices of certain products in proportion to the cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate, an official said. When contacted, a Nestle India spokesperson said the company has suo motu deposited Rs 16.58 crore in the Consumer Welfare Fund taking into account cases where it could not pass on the tax rate cut benefits to consumers. "We wish to reiterate that in situations where the benefit could not be passed on instantly by reduction in Maximum Retail Price or increase in grammage, the amount of Rs 16.58 crore was set aside to be subsequently passed on and was not reckoned either in sales or in profit. "At our request, the authority through its communication had advised us to provisionally deposit the amount computed by us, suo motu, in the Consumer Welfare Fund, which has been done, Nestle India said. Nestle India manufactures most popular instant noodles brand Maggi, coffee brand Nescafe, chocolates like Kitkat, Munch, Milkybar. It also manufactures milk products, and tomato ketchups. As per the provisions of GST law, a Consumer Welfare Fund has been set up wherein undue benefits made by businesses due to tax rate cut have to be deposited in cases where it could not be passed on to identified consumers. The GST anti-profiteering body probed a complaint against Nestle for not cutting prices of its products, despite a reduction in tax rates by the GST Council in variety of items with effect from November 15, last year. The council had cut rates on 178 products, including chocolates, malt extract and food preparations of flour, starch or malt extract, Waffles and wafers coated with chocolate or containing chocolate, and extract, essence and concentrates of coffee, miscellaneous food preparations. "Once a profiteering complaint is received against a company, the DGAP has the powers to look into the books of accounts and see if the benefits of tax rate cuts have been passed on in other products manufactured by the company as well. The DGAP has found profiteering to the tune of Rs 100 crore in the case of Nestle India," an official said. Nestle India, in an e-mailed response, said as a responsible corporate citizen, it has passed on the benefits of GST to consumers. "We are hopeful that the procedure followed to pass on the GST benefit will be appreciated by the National Anti-Profiteering Authority and our stand will be vindicated," the Nestle India spokesperson had said earlier in the day.The spokesperson further said that Nestle, along with many other industry members, have been requesting the government for clear rules and regulations to be framed on anti-profiteering to avoid any confusion and ambiguity. "This will support ease of doing business". As per the structure of the anti-profiteering mechanism in the GST regime, complaints of local nature will be first sent to the state-level 'screening committee', while those of national level will be marked for the 'standing committee'. If the complaints have merit, the committees refer them to the DGAP. The DGAP gives its report to the NAA for further action, which may include fine and extreme penalty like cancellation of registration. "The NAA would hear the company and also the complainant before passing a final order. The quantum of profiteering might go up or down depending on the case presented before the authority," the official added. PTI JD KRHMKJ