DGCA approves Aeronautics & Aircraft Maintenance engineering course in Jamia

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted approval to Pawan Hans Limited to run a course in Aeronautics and Aircraft Maintenance engineering at the Jamia Millia Islamia, the varsity said Tuesday.The DGCA granted CAR-147(Basic) approval under B1.3(Helicopter-Turbine) and B2 (Avionics) category to Pawan Hans Limited to run the B.Sc Aeronautics and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering course at the varsity, they said.The CAR-147 (Basic) or B.Sc (Aeronautics) programme is a joint venture of Pawan Hans Limited and the varsity set up through a memorandum of understanding signed on July 27, 2017. A training organisation has been established with an objective to provide a world class quality education and practical training in aviation at par with latest technology enabling students competent for taking modules examination as per CAR 66 requirements, in order to acquire DGCA License (AME license in Mechanical/Avionics stream), the varsity added. After successful completion of training syllabus, the students would be awarded a Certificate of Recognition by PHL-CAR147 (Basic) and B.Sc (Aeronautics) degree by he varsity.B.Sc (Aeronautics) is a three year under-graduate programme providing students a strong specialised aviation knowledge to pursue higher education in the field of aviation, which may enable them to acquire top positions in aviation industry and open up new vistas, the varsity said. PTI SLB KJ