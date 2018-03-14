DGCA grounding planes with faulty P&W engines unilateral decision: EASA

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCAs move to ground A320 neo aircraft with a particular series of Pratt & Whitney engines was a "unilateral decision", European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said today.

Days after the Indian watchdog grounded 11 A320 neo for faulty P&W engines, the EASA also clarified that such a decision is not deemed necessary by it for the time being.

It was EASA that first issued an emergency airworthiness directive following in-flight shut down in A320 neo fleet worldwide fitted with PW1100 engines (from serial number 450 and beyond) on February 9. Soon after, the DGCA grounded three A320 neos fitted with both the affected engines and earlier this week, grounded 11 more such aircraft fitted with at least one such defective engine. "The grounding of the Indigo and Go Air A320 neo with one PW1100 engine is a unilateral decision from DGCA India. EASA has not been involved in this decision," EASA said in an e-mailed statement to PTI. Noting that it is following closely the situation of the P&W engine issues on the A320 neo with Airbus, the agency said, "such a decision (grounding the affected fleet) is not deemed necessary by EASA for the time being". On March 12, the DGCA said A320 neos fitted with PW1100 engines beyond ESN 450 have been grounded with immediate effect as it cited safety of aircraft operations. Both IndiGo and GoAir have been told not to refit these engines, which are spare with them in their inventory.

Also, DGCA had said it would be in touch with stakeholders and review the situation in due course and when the issue is addressed by EASA and P&W. There are 45 A320 neos, powered by P&W engines, in the country. Out of them, 32 are with IndiGo and 13 are with GoAir. PTI RAM IAS RAM ANU ANU