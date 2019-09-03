DGCA restriction on entering cockpit, travelling in jump seat

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday issued an order restricting the categories of persons who will be allowed to enter a plane's cockpit during flight and travel in jump seat. The regulator's order came after an off-duty pilot of Air India tested positive in a pre-flight alcohol test on July 13 when he was scheduled to travel in the jump seat of the plane's cockpit from Delhi to Bengaluru. On July 15, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had barred airline officials, including pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers, from travelling in the cockpit when they are off-duty or on leave.On Tuesday, "for the purpose of security of aircraft operations", the regulator stated in its order that "no person shall enter the cockpit and occupy the jump seat" during flight time unless he or she is a crew member or "an officer of the Civil Aviation Department or India Meteorological Department, authorized by the DGCA to perform official duties".The order also said that officials of the airline, who have been deputed for familiarization of flight for better practical understanding of cockpit instruments, can travel in jump seat if they have the approval of pilot-in-command. It also said that the employee of the airline, or a flight crew member, whose presence will help in ensuring the aircraft safety, can also travel in cockpit's jump seat with the approval of pilot-in-command.The order said that any "representative of manufacturer of aircraft", who has to observe pilots and instruments, can travel in the jump seat with the approval of pilot-in-command.It also said that any other person authorised by the DGCA can travel in the cockpit's jump seat too. PTI DSP RT