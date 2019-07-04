DGCA starts special audit of airlines, airports in monsoon-affected areas

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA said Thursday it has started a special audit of all airlines and airports in monsoon-affected areas in the wake of multiple landing incidents across India.The action comes even as the main runway at the Mumbai airport remains shut after a SpiceJet plane from Jaipur veered off it when landing amid heavy rainfall on Monday night and got stuck in the adjacent grass area."In view of the recent incidents of runway excursion/tail strikes at Mumbai, Kolkata, Mangalore and Surat airports, DGCA issued advisory circular (on Tuesday) to all the airlines re-emphasising the safety aspects of flying during monsoon season," the regulator said in a statement."In continuation of its safety-first policy, DGCA has started special audit of all scheduled airlines and aerodromes in monsoon-affected areas," it added.Regarding Mumbai airport's condition, the DGCA said, "Friction test report of Mumbai runway 09-27 (main) have been received and found satisfactory. Mumbai runway 14-32 (secondary) friction test is currently underway in wet runaway conditions."Friction test measures the runway's friction so that an aircraft does not overshoot it when landing in adverse weather conditions. PTI DSP DSP ABHABH