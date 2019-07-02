DGCA to issue safety directions after incidents of planes overshooting runway

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Civil aviation watchdog DGCA will issue safety directions to airlines in the wake of multiple incidents of planes overshooting runways after landing, a senior official said on Tuesday. In the last two days, there have been at least two incidents of commercial planes overshooting the runway at various airports after landing, amid bad weather conditions. A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told PTI that it is probing incidents of planes overshooting runway after landing. In the wake of such incidents, the regulator would be issuing some directions to airlines, the official added. On July 1, a SpiceJet flight from Jaipur overshot the main runway after landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains. On June 30, another SpiceJet plane from Bhopal veered off the runway at Surat airport due to heavy rainfall and wind. An Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway after landing and got stuck in soft ground at the Mangalore airport on June 30. PTI IAS RAMRAM