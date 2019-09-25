DGP chairs interstate coordination meet ahead of Haryana polls

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Director General of Police Manoj Yadava on Wednesday chaired a coordination meeting with senior police officers of three neighbouring states and two Union Territories to ensure smooth conduct of the October 21 assembly election in Haryana. The meeting, aimed at enhancing coordination in terms of intelligence sharing and joint operations in view of the assembly polls, was attended by police officers from Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Union Territories of Delhi and Chandigarh. Interacting with the officers, the DGP said coordination with neighbouring states is very much important to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. "With the appropriate coordination, the Lok Sabha elections which took place earlier this year, were completed in a peaceful and incident-free manner," the Haryana DGP was quoted as having said in the meeting according to an official statement. He emphasized on strengthening border area check posts and keeping a tight vigil at interstate 'nakas' to prevent the smuggling of illegal arms and illicit liquor. It was also agreed to form a WhatsApp group of the senior police officers for sharing information on a real-time basis, the statement said. Additional DGP (Law and Order), Haryana, Navdeep Singh Virk urged the officers to step up vigil at interstate check posts to prevent any unlawful activity in view of the next month's polls. We have made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order as well as to check the smuggling of illegal goods, he added. The police officers of the neighbouring states also deliberated upon several poll-related law and order issues including flow of illicit liquor, illegal weapons, movement of unaccounted cash, contrabands, proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers, the statement said. Issues such as the security of top politicians or prominent personalities visiting the state for campaigning and sealing of interstate borders prior to 72 hours of polling were also discussed, it added. IGP, Law and Order, Punjab, A K Pandey, Additional CP, Crime, Delhi Police, Ajit Singla, Joint CP Delhi Shalini Singh, DIG Saharanpur (UP) Upendra K Aggrawal, DIG UT Chandigarh, Omvir Singh, DIG Shimla (Himachal) Asif Jalal, SP Alwar (Rajasthan) Anil Paris Deshmukh, SP Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Madhusudan and other senior police officers from other states and the UTs were among those who attended the meeting. PTI SUN CK