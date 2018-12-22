DGP conference in Guj to conclude Saturday, PM to attend

Ahmedabad, Dec 22 (PTI) The annual DGP and IGP conference, currently underway in Gujarat's Narmada district, will conclude Saturday afternoon in the presence of PrimeMinister Narendra Modi.Modi had joined the three-day meeting on Friday, a day after it began in the presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.The venue for the meeting is a 'tent-city' set up near the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity dedicated to country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel."It's been a productive day at the conference of DGPs/IGPs in Kevadia. We've been having detailed presentations on various aspects relating to national security," Modi had tweeted on Friday after attending the meeting."During the conference of DGPs and IGPs, I've also got the opportunity to meet select groups of officials and discuss specific issues pertaining to policing and security," he had said in another tweet.He had also shared photographs of a cultural event and light show organised Friday night for the dignitaries.A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Friday said discussions pertaining to policing and security would continue on Saturday."Through the day, in the tent city at Kevadiya, there were presentations and discussions on various subjects relating to security. Over meals, the prime minister is holding discussions with select groups of officers, on specific security and policing issues," it said.At the conference, Modi will also release a commemorative stamp on National Police Memorial and launch the portal of the Cyber Coordination Centre.He will later present President's Police Medals for distinguished service to IB officers and address the gathering, the statement said.After the conclusion of the conference, Modi will head to Gandhinagar where he will address the BJP's women's wing workers on the last day of the national convention of the party's Mahila Morcha. PTI PJT PD NP DIVDIV