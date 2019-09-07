DGP Prisons, SMVDU VC brief J-K Governor

Srinagar, Sep 7 (PTI) Director General of Police, Prisons, V K singh and Vice Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Ravindra Kumar Sinha separately called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Saturday, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said. Singh briefed Malik about functioning and the adequacy of the security arrangements in prisons of Jammu and Kashmir, issues relating to the number and existing capacity of the jails and the gaps in their day-to-day administration, the spokesman said. He said the DGP Prisons also informed the Governor about prisoners welfare programmes being run in the jails. Malik stressed the importance of effectively ensuring the security arrangements in the jails, which, he said, must be run strictly as per prescriptions in the jail manual, and adequate medical arrangements and the welfare of the prisoners be assured, the spokesman said. He said Sinha, who recently joined as Vice-Chancellor of the SMVDU, briefed the Governor about the varsity's functioning and about various administrative and academic issues of urgent importance. The Governor emphasised the importance of continuing hard work by the faculty and students for achieving the highest standards in teaching, research and extra-curricular activities, the spokesman said, adding Malik wished Sinha a successful tenure. PTI TAS CK