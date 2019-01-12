DGP rewards JK Central Police Water Sports team

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh Saturday rewarded 18 members of a J&K Central Police Water Sports team for their performance in the 18th All India Police Water Sports Championship 2018. The team had bagged two gold and a bronze medal during the five-day-long championship held at Sukhana Lake, Chandigarh, from September 22 to 26, last year. The members who have been rewarded by the DGP include constables Adil Mohi-ud-Din and Imran Hussain for winning two gold and a bronze medal. They were awarded commendation certificates class first along with cash reward of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, a police spokesman said. Mohi-ud-Din had won the gold medal in C-2, 500 metres and a bronze medal in C-1, 500 metres category while Hussain won the gold medal in C-2, 500 metres, he said. He said other 16 members of the team were rewarded with commendation certificates class first and cash reward of Rs 2,000 each in recognition of their performance in the championship. PTI TAS AQSAQS