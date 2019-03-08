DGP rewards police personnel for nabbing grenade thrower in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh Friday rewarded the police personnel for nabbing the accused involved in a grenade attack at General bus stand here, a police spokesman said. The DGP handed over cash rewards and appreciation letters to the officers and police personnel at a function held at Police headquarter lawns here, he said. "The DGP rewarded the police personnel of district Jammu with commendation certificates Class-I alongwith cash prizes and appreciation letter for their excellent work in nabbing the accused involved in the grenade attack at Bus Stand," the spokesman said. Two persons were killed and 31 others injured in the grenade blast at the main bus stand in the heart of Jammu on Thursday. Within hours of the incident, the accused was arrested while trying to escape Jammu.Congratulating the team for the swift action, the DGP said the arrest of the accused in such a quick time was possible because of the synergy and team work displayed by Jammu police right from the IGP to constable performing duty at a check point. "Such quick actions become examples for the future and enhance the faith of the people in police," he said adding the state Governor Satya Pal Malik has also appreciated the quick response of the policemen and was all praise for them. Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Tajinder Singh thanked the DGP for rewarding the police personnel and said it will boost the morale of the personnel to continue their work with dedication. PTI TAS RCJ