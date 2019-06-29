Dhaba manager critically injured after being stabbed by ex-employees in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 29 (PTI)A dhaba manager was critically injured after he was stabbed by two former employees here, police said Saturday. The incident took place on Friday at Shiv dhaba on Delhi-Dehradun national highway, police said. Shahid Hasan was stabbed by Sudhanshu and Amit Kumar. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, they said.The accused were recently fired from their jobs by Hasan and they carried a grudge against him, police said. PTI CORR MAZ AQS