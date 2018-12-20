Dhabas on campus being closed to open corporate eateries, alleges JNUSU

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged on Thursday that the process of closing down of dhabas to open "big corporate" eateries has been initiated in the varsity. The varsity said they are only shutting down unauthorised or illegally run eateries in the campus. They said a tea-seller at Lohit Hostel was sent a notice on December 18 to vacate the "illegal shop" run by him within seven days of receiving the notice. The i university, in its Executive Council meeting in November, had decided to explore the feasibility of establishing food courts on the campus for availability of clean and hygienic food, and also creating good ambience on the campus. The JNUSU had accused the JNU administration under Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar of trying to privatise and corporatise public spaces and academics in the university. According to varsity officials, a committee was constituted to identify the dhabas that are running illegally and it submitted a report which contains the name of five such dhabas. "They have been given warnings and have been functioning inside the hostels for many years. The Lohit Hostel tea stall is running inside the hostel room for five to six years and now we will crack down on illegal and unauthorised dhabas," said a varsity official. The JNUSU alleged they were not invited to the Campus Development Committee meeting held on December 18, in an effort to sideline democratic decision making to push the agenda of JNU public spaces and dhabas. PTI SLB CK