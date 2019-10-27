'Dhaka' was a brilliant experience: Priyanshu Painyuli on working with Chris Hemsworth

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Actor Priyanshu Painyuli feels blessed to have got an opportunity to be a part of Netflix film "Dhaka", which is headlined by "Avengers: Endgame" star Chris Hemsworth.The "Upstarts" actor is part of the impressive roster of Indian talent, that feature alongside Hollywood stars Hemsworth and David Harbour in the actioner."I feel privileged and incredibly lucky that I'm part of a cast that has Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour in it. I also got the chance to work with Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda."It was a brilliant experience. I can't even explain what we went through for that film," Painyuli told PTI.The film, which marks the directorial debut of stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, follows Rake (Hemsworth) who has been hired to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy, being hidden in Bangladesh capital, Dhaka.Director duo Anthony and Joe Russo, the brains behind Marvel tentpoles "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame", have penned the script and also produced the feature via their AGBO banner. PTI RB SHD MGMG