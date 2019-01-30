Dhampur Sugar Q3 profit up 10% at Rs 82 crore

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd Wednesday reported a 10 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 82.04 crore for the third quarter of 2018-19. Its net profit for the quarter ended December 2017 stood at Rs 74.73 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 799.43 crore in the said quarter from Rs 783.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. PTI MJH RVKMKJ