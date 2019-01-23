Dhanbad court frames charges against UP MLC in murder case

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jan 23 (PTI) A Dhanbad court on Wednesday framed charges against Uttar Pradesh MLC Ravi Shankar Singh alias Pappu Singh in the murder case of a coal trader 23 years ago.District and Sessions Judge Arvind Pandey booked Singh under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.The accused, who is the grandson of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, was present during the framing of the charges.Coal trader Sanjay Singh was shot dead in a car near the residence of the then Dhanbad superintendent of police on May 26, 1996.An FIR was filed at Dhanbad Sadar police station against Singh and others. PTI CORR PVR NN DIVDIV