Dhani Kehra gang member held in Haryana's Bhiwani

Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) A member of the Dhani Kehra gang, wanted in a kidnapping case, was arrested from Bhiwani district on Monday, police said. Following an input that Rakesh, along with his two associates, will arrive at Behal town from Ishwaral village to commit a crime, a police team was deputed to nab him, they said. The team signalled a car to stop, but the driver accelerated and fled, police said, adding. The personnel gave chase and were eventually able to catch the car, they said. While Rakesh was nabbed, the two others, Rajesh and Parveen, managed to flee, police said. Two country-made pistols, one magazine and 49 live cartridges were seized from his possession, they said. Rakesh, along with Rajesh and Parveen, had kidnapped a trader of Pilani, Rajasthan, and later took a ransom of Rs 10 lakh in return of his release last year, police said.